Greensboro, N.C. (June 17, 2021) – Dr. Lisa Levenstein, a professor of history and director of women’s, gender, and sexuality studies at UNC Greensboro, has launched a podcast that explores the “untold stories” at college campuses across the country. The biweekly podcast, Collegeland, is co-hosted by Dr. Nan Enstad, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Higher education is also changing rapidly, they say. And these shifts can be difficult to follow, even for two university professors.
“It felt important to us to try to chronicle some of the changes and find new ways to talk about them,” said Levenstein.
So far, the duo have released ten episodes covering a range of topics from tales of a campus housekeeper to the role of university science labs in conducting research behind COVID-19 vaccines. Balancing criticism and praise, they’ve discussed the challenges of online teaching, the role higher education can play in refugee resettlement, and the significance of land-grant universities.
Their episode about food insecurity on campuses caught the attention of the Fair Share CSA Coalition in Madison, Wisconsin. The CSA is now using selections from the episode to fundraise for an app to help connect residents to healthy food.
Collegeland can be listened to at collegelandpod.com or through any major podcast provider.
