UNCG Alumnus with Vast Civic, Business, Community Experience Joins Board
Greensboro, N.C. (June 26, 2020) – UNC Greensboro (UNCG) today announced the appointment of a new member to its Board of Trustees. George Hoyle, a UNCG alumnus with tremendous business, civic, and community credentials, was appointed by Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger on June 25 to finish the unexpired term of trustee Frances Bullock. Mrs. Bullock is resigning as of June 30, 2020, one year prior to the end of her second term, following seven years of dedicated service. Mr. Hoyle’s term begins July 1, 2020 and will run through June 30, 2021; he will thereafter be eligible for appointment to a full four-year term.
A native of Winston Salem, Hoyle is a 1990 graduate of UNCG with a BA in Organizational Communication. He was a member of the men’s soccer team from 1987 to 1990, having played on the 1987 Division III National Championship team. In 2007, Hoyle was named Young Alumni of the Year and was honored as one of “40 Leaders Under Forty” by Triad Business Journal. He was inducted into the UNCG Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014.
Hoyle and wife Kathleen Kelly are founding and managing partners of Compass Financial Partners, a Greensboro-headquartered firm specializing in retirement plan consulting and private wealth management services. Compass is nationally recognized, having been named multiple years to Barron’s Top Institutional Investment Consultants and Pension & Investments Top Consulting Firms, as well as being consistently ranked in the PLANADVISER Top 100 Retirement Plan Advisers listing. He is a Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist (CRPS) and an Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF).
Hoyle currently serves on UNCG’s “Light the Way” Campaign Steering Committee, Excellence Foundation Board of Directors, and is co-chair of the Athletics Department’s “5 for 5” Campaign for Champions. He previously served on the 2015 Chancellor Search Committee, is a past president of the Spartan Club Executive Committee, and also served on the Students First Campaign Steering Committee. He and wife Kathleen Kelly endowed the George G. Hoyle & Kathleen A. Kelly Athletic Scholarship, and have otherwise been significant donors to the Athletics program.
An active member of the community outside of UNCG, Hoyle has served as Board Chair for the Carolinas Chapter of Operation Smile, was a founding member of the Greensboro Police Foundation Board, and is a member of the Greensboro Sports Council.
Said UNCG Board of Trustees Chair, Betsy Oakley, “We thank Frances Bullock for her years of advocacy for UNCG and for her valuable contributions to the university and to this Board. While we will miss her, we are delighted that George Hoyle has been appointed to finish her term. George’s ties to UNCG, his financial acumen and expertise, and his network and standing in the community will serve the University well, particularly as we navigate through such unfamiliar territory in the months and years to come. He will be a tremendous asset to our board.”
