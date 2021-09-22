Guilford County - Healthy schools are important if a community wants a sustainable and thriving economy. Public schools attract and retain not only businesses, but families to a community. The Racial Equity Institute (REI) and the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation recently made major investments in education with extraordinary gifts to Guilford Education Alliance (GEA), a local nonprofit that supports Guilford County Schools in a variety of ways.
Equity and equality are terms often batted around when talk turns to education. But the terms aren't the same. Equality means all children are treated the same. Equity acknowledges that students come to school on different footings and because of this, some students need more resources to help them overcome barriers that block success. The Racial Equity Institute (REI) donated $95,000 to GEA to give GCS principals at high-need schools across the district the ability to quickly address challenges that might hinder an individual student’s success. REI is a privately-held company headquartered in Greensboro and is comprised of over 40 trainers who host workshops across the nation.
REI co-founder and managing director, Deena Hayes-Greene is also chair of the Guilford County Board of Education and has seen firsthand some of the challenges that students face and wants to give educators flexibility in addressing those. “No one knows their students better than school principals,” says Hayes-Greene. “We want school principals to have the resources that they need to act quickly and compassionately to remove any barriers that might block students’ academic achievement and life success.”
Similarly, the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation recently made a $300,000 3-year pledge to GEA to help ensure that GCS students and teachers have the tools they need for success. The gift provides support to build GEA’s capacity over a broad scope of work and to specifically support the work of the High Point Schools Partnership, an initiative of GEA that supports GCS schools located in the High Point community.
“This is an exciting time for Guilford County as our community makes deep investments in schools,” says Winston McGregor, president of GEA. “The gifts from REI and the Congdon Family Foundation demonstrate that leaders in this community want educators to have the resources they need to ensure bright futures for all students. Deena Hayes-Greene and the Congdon Family have set the bar high, and I know others will rise to the challenge. Their generosity fuels my optimism. ”
