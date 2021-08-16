GREENSBORO — A conversation with popular Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin will take center stage at the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s impact. Leadership Conference in October.
The conference will be held Oct. 27 both in person at the Carolina Theatre and virtually. Tickets are $175, with discounts available for alumni of the Chamber’s leadership programs.
President & CEO Brent Christensen said keynote speaker Oyeneyin exemplifies this year’s theme of authenticity.
“Tunde Oyeneyin’s unparalleled positive energy helps audiences discover newfound hope in a challenging time,” he said. “On and off the bike, her work emphasizes both our commonalities and the individual strengths that make us powerful.”
A Texas native of Nigerian descent, Oyeneyin knew her life would be forever changed when she joined the leading interactive fitness platform, Peloton.
Using her voice as a force to bridge the divide between all humans everywhere, Tunde has long known her mission is to "create great change" in our world; today, her success and recognition have surpassed her wildest dreams. Each day, she sets out to inspire, uplift, connect, motivate and stand for good — both on and off the bike.
Tunde began her career as a professional makeup artist and brand educator for some of the most sought-after beauty lines in the world. For over 15 years, she harnessed and developed her passion for “gifting people with confidence,” as she puts it, by teaching people how to feel empowered and strong.
After she took her first studio cycling class, something became very clear to Tunde: she unclipped from the bike and knew she would be cycling for the rest of her life, with a premonition that one day she would be teaching on one of the world’s largest platforms.
Tunde struggled with her body image and self-confidence throughout her entire childhood and into her adult life, until fitness offered her a greater form of self-love.
About impact. Leadership Conference
The second annual impact. Leadership Conference will be held Oct. 27 at the Carolina Theatre. A virtual option is also available. Tickets are $175, with discounts available for alumni of the Chamber’s leadership programs. Learn more and purchase at impactgso.com.
Buzzwords were the hallmark of 2020. Pivot, unprecedented, words we can’t say without thinking about the change that was forced upon us. For 2021, let’s introduce some new words into our everyday vocabulary: genuine, real, authentic.
Authenticity provides the stability we all crave. As we begin to gather together, closing the gap on the distance that 2020 created, let us strive to be defined by our connection and our humanity.
Lifting the veil to show this humanity can be difficult. At impact. 2021, we will have honest, hard conversations about what it means for a leader and a company to be authentic, the barriers to full authenticity, and tactics to step into that authenticity as we reconnect with our colleagues and our community.
