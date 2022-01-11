Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing offers a $300 million jackpot
− $1 million prize still unclaimed from New Year’s Eve drawing −
RALEIGH – North Carolinians have the chance to win a $300 million jackpot in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.
A winner in North Carolina could take home the jackpot as an annuity paying out the $300 million over 29 years or choose instead to take home $206.7 million in cash.
While playing for the growing jackpot, North Carolinians have won other big prizes. The New Year’s Eve Mega Millions drawing produced a $1 million win for someone who bought a ticket in North Carolina. The lucky ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls and was purchased at the Circle K on Williams Road in Lewisville in Forsyth County. The winner has not yet claimed the $1 million prize.
“That $1 million check is ready and waiting for the winner,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We’re hoping for more big wins in the Tuesday night drawing and would love one to be that $300 million jackpot.”
The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since a $108 million jackpot was won in the Oct. 22 drawing. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.
Mega Millions tickets cost $2. North Carolinians can buy tickets for the 11 p.m. drawing at any lottery retail location in the state until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night. Tickets can also be purchased through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, and with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App until 10:43 p.m.
Ticket sales from draw games such as Mega Millions help make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.
