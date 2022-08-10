Winston-Salem, N.C. – Tucker’s Tap Yard, Winston-Salem’s first and only off-leash dog park & bar, is now open for business. Located in Industry Hill at 1010 North Liberty Street, Tucker’s Tap Yard caters to both humans and their precious pups. Dogs enjoy over 12,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor space with specialized pet turf and play equipment, while humans enjoy a selection of local beers on tap, wine, seltzers, and specialty cocktails.
Entrance to the Yard requires a membership for each dog including confirmation of canine vaccinations, spay/neutering if under one year and attestation that the dog is socialized. Registration on www.tuckerstapyard.com makes check-in more efficient. Tucker’s welcomes guests visiting without a dog for no charge.
Memberships are offered daily, monthly or annually. Daily memberships are $10 on weekdays and $12 on weekends with a second dog fifty percent discount. Monthly memberships are $35 for one dog and $50 for two dogs. Annual memberships are $350 for one dog, and $500 for two dogs.
Owners are responsible for their dogs behavior and cleaning up after them while visiting Tucker’s Tap Yard, but trained “Yard Rangers'' monitor play. Additional services include a fully stocked self wash room, dog training offered by Elite Canine (coming this Fall) and a retail area with Tucker’s swag and dog treats.
The Grand Opening for Tucker’s will be Saturday, August 13th. On a weekly basis, Tucker’s will have drink specials, food trucks, dog specialty vendors and breed takeover evenings.
Our Mission is to provide a safe, clean, and fun environment where “Pups Play and Friends Stay”. Tucker’s will support our community, organizations, and local businesses that share our commitment to bettering the lives of pets and their people. We look forward to your visit and can’t wait to meet your dogs!
For more information and to register, go to our website, www.tuckerstapyard.com.
