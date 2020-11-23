Giving Tuesday looks a little different this year, and Tryon Palace is on board for this unique approach to this special day when we are called to make a gift to causes near and dear to their hearts. Tryon Palace is participating in the global Giving Tuesday initiative and local Giving Tuesday events.
All Giving Tuesday efforts will be available online and on social media platforms at www.tryonpalace.org/donate-now, www.instagram.com/tryonpalace and www.facebook.com/tryonpalace. Patrons’ support will go towards Tryon Palace’s continued efforts in preserving historic collection pieces, supporting their mission to connect all generations to North Carolina History. Please show your support of Tryon Palace’s mission and work on Giving Tuesday.
Tryon Palace Development Manager Susan Ramsey said: “I hope that others will please join us to preserve and hold safe our history! Tryon Palace Foundation and so many others hold this place close, as it represents our nation forming, changing, and constantly growing. I want to thank, in advance, all of you who recognize and embrace Tryon Palace as a State and New Bern treasure. It is greatly appreciated for generations before, present and those to come!”
Tryon Palace will join the New Bern Chamber of Commerce, and other local organizations, in their “Carry it Forward: A FUNdraiser for Nonprofits.” This grassroots event reaches the local community and will be held on December 1, 2020 in Union Park from 11 AM – 1 PM. It features a donation drive-thru, live holiday concert and food truck. This gives the community an opportunity to see their favorite organizations, and kick off the holiday season with festivities. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, and maintain a safe distance from others to adhere to healthy COVID19 guidelines.
New Bern Give3 Committee Leader Tharesa Lee said: “This is the perfect year to change our approach on Giving Tuesday. COVID-19 has made many of our nonprofits think outside the box on how to serve our community effectively and safely. Now we have the opportunity to serve and celebrate these wonderful nonprofits.”
To learn more about supporting the Tryon Palace Foundation, head to www.tryonpalace.org/donate-now and follow their social media pages for updates at www.instagram.com/tryonpalace and www.facebook.com/tryonpalace
Tryon Palace, located in New Bern, NC, is part of the Office of Archives and History, an agency of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Tryon Palace is one of North Carolina's most significant historic sites. It is the home of the Governor's Palace, North Carolina's first colonial and first state capitol, and includes historic buildings, gardens, and the North Carolina History Center, which revolutionizes the visitor experience through use of the latest interactive technology. The History Center includes galleries, a performance hall, the museum store, and a waterfront café. Tryon Palace's mission is to engage present and future generations in the history of North Carolina from early settlement in 1710, through the development of statehood, and into the mid-twentieth century. It is dedicated to collecting, interpreting, and preserving objects, buildings, landscapes, and events that enrich understanding of the making of our state and nation.
Tickets and visitor information are available at the Tryon Palace Waystation, located at the corner of George Street and Pollock Street in New Bern. For directions and further information about special events, programs or group tours, employment and more, visit our web site: www.tryonpalace.org or phone (800) 767-1560 or (252) 639-3500.
