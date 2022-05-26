Truth Broadcasting is pleased to announce a format transition and acquisition of additional on-air talent for WSJS radio, effective Monday, June 6, 2022.
WSJS, the premiere news-talk-sports radio station in the Piedmont Triad, signed on the air April 17, 1930. The first broadcast originated three days later from the Easter Sunrise Service in Old Salem. It is the longest continuously airing special broadcast in radio history.
AM600 has connected listeners with the news, conversations, events and personalities central to Triad life for 92 years.
Following an ownership change, WSJS broke new ground in 2016, with the first and only all-sports broadcast schedule in the Greensboro/Winston-Salem/High Point/Burlington market. Closing out six years of unrivaled sports coverage, new-owner Stuart Epperson, Jr. is guiding WSJS home.
In the legacy of Wally Williams, Wayne Willard, George Lee, Glenn Scott, Gene Overby and Smith Patterson, WSJS is returning to a local news-talk-sports format with Jeffrey Griffin behind the microphone as the host of TRIAD TODAY, weekdays, 7:00 AM-10:00 AM.
Mid-day programming will include familiar voices and award-winning programming from Brian Kilmeade, Todd Starnes and Charlie Kirk.
THE DRIVE with Josh Graham will remain in place weekday afternoons, 3:00 PM-6:00 PM. Triad broadcasting legend JJ Jefferay is set to host THE YARD SALE Saturday mornings, 6:00 AM-8:00 AM.
Westwood One-CBS Sports and local programming will complete the evening and weekend broadcast schedule. WSJS’ long-standing relationship with Duke University through Learfield will continue, as will the station’s commitment to providing the best high school football coverage in North Carolina.
Triad listeners will continue to enjoy coverage of the nation’s most entertaining and electrifying sporting events including NCAA basketball and football, the College World Series, the NFL and The Masters.
Truth Broadcasting COO, Michael Carbone, is grateful for the opportunity to help rebuild and reconnect one of the cornerstones of Triad broadcasting with WSJS’ return to its roots in its 92nd year of broadcasting. “It's an incredible thrill, as well as a responsibility, to return the voice of the people to WSJS. A local talk station belongs to the listeners – our neighbors – to share their thoughts, their favorite things, favorite teams, their passion for the Triad, their celebrations, their issues, their dreams. We will restart that conversation and let the voices of the city color our days again.”
Market Manager, Tom Hamilton, welcomes WSJS’ return as the Triad’s first source for news, talk and sports content. “While WSJS enjoyed providing the Piedmont Triad with a 24/7 sports format, so much was lost with our connection to the Triad community with little to no live and local talk, news features, guest host hours, award-winning talk shows and more. Now, we’ve remedied that. Just wait until you hear it!”
210 North Main Street, Suite 330
Kernersville, NC 27284
336-777-1600 – Studio
336-777-3900 – Office
AM600 – 93.7FM – 101.5FM – 103.1FM – 104.9FM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.