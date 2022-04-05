Truliant Foundation Opens Community Grants Submission Period
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (April 5, 2022) – The Truliant Foundation is encouraging nonprofit organizations in cities and counties where its branch network operates to submit applications starting this week for Community Mini Grant funding.
The program, now in its 14th year, provides community-based nonprofit organizations with up to $1,500 in grant funding to support programming needs. This year, completed applications should be submitted by Sunday, May 1, 2022.
Since its inception, the program has awarded more than $350,000 in funding. It gave $45,000 in grants in 2021.
“The Truliant Foundation’s Community Mini Grants make an impact to help local nonprofits with essential programs. We encourage qualifying organizations in our member communities to apply,” said Atticus Simpson, director of the Truliant Foundation.
The grants program provides support for qualifying nonprofit organizations. Applications are available online at www.truliant.org/minigrants. Finalists will be notified in June.
This year, Truliant is committed to supporting nonprofit organizations that improve member communities in one of four unique areas including: Community Development, Economic Mobility, Financial Wellness and Youth and Education.
Winners will be chosen by an internal panel. Qualifying organizations that are interested in applying must have tax-exempt status under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and be in existence for at least three years. Truliant Foundation grants are unavailable to individuals, political candidates or groups, religious organizations, churches and organizations that operate outside the identified geographic areas.
For more information on Truliant Foundation Community Mini Grants, please visit Truliant.org or email community@truliantfcu.org.
About The Truliant Foundation
The Truliant Foundation supports Truliant Federal Credit Union’s commitment to community and its social responsibility to give back to the neighbors it serves. Established in 2021, the foundation provides support to nonprofit community partners working to enhance the quality of life in member communities. The donor-advised fund was created by Truliant and is administered by the Carolinas Credit Union Foundation. Donations to the foundation are tax deductible. Learn more at Truliant.org/Foundation.
About Truliant Federal Credit Union
Truliant is a mission-driven, not-for-profit financial institution that improves lives by providing financial guidance and affordable financial services. Chartered in 1952, Truliant now serves 280,000+ members and has more than 30 Member Financial Centers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.