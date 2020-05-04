Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.