Truist Vice President Named 2023 Wyndham Championship General Chairman; Tournament Committee Introduced
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Longtime tournament volunteer and Truist vice president Mike Brubaker is the 2023 Wyndham Championship general chairman, the tournament announced today. The 84th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 2-6, 2023 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
A Greensboro native who grew up in Boone, N.C., the 15-year tournament volunteer leads the team of Wyndham Championship volunteers that make the PGA TOUR event possible. With some 1,500 volunteers working in 10 different areas of tournament operations, the general chairman must have sufficient knowledge of each area to be an effective volunteer leader.
Brubaker also chairs the “tournament committee” which is comprised of year-round volunteers who oversee each of the 10 areas of tournament operations. He worked his way up through the volunteer ranks but always remained among the operations team because it allowed him to experience all areas of tournament operations. No matter the job, the operations team can handle it, and that experience with all of the different areas of tournament operations is what makes Brubaker extremely qualified to lead this year’s volunteer team.
“The volunteers I work closely with are like a second family to me,” Brubaker said. “We only get together a few times a year, but when we’re together, it feels like no time has passed and you immediately pick up where you left off. Our shared experience through the ups and downs of volunteering for this PGA TOUR event builds lifetime relationships that are invaluable to me.
“Being a member of the team that includes so many volunteers and works together to put on an event of this size has taught me patience and flexibility. It’s also taught me that a cooler full of cold Gatorades can go a long way in making friends and that a screw driver and roll of duct tape can fix most things.”
“When Mark (executive director Mark Brazil) and I sat down to talk about who would be our next general chairman, it was a quick conversation because Mike was the obvious choice,” tournament director Bobby Powell said. “Mike is an incredibly hard worker, he’s always great to be around and he’s an excellent leader. He’s made a significant impact on our PGA TOUR event over the years, and we’re lucky to have him on our team.”
Brubaker is a Vice President – Portfolio Manager for Truist Dealer Commercial Services. Having started with a Truist predecessor in 2008, he now oversees dealer commercial relationships throughout the Carolinas. Prior to joining Truist, he worked as a customer service representative at High Country Bank. He graduated from Appalachian State University in 2007 with a B.S. in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance & Banking. Ten years later, he earned his Truist Banking School degree from the Wake Forest School of Business.
“I am very fortunate that my love for golf and this tournament intersect with my career through Truist’s long-time partnership with the Wyndham Championship,” Brubaker added. “I take great pride in knowing the company I work for is such a significant supporter of this great event. I also appreciate the flexibility Truist provides which allows me to spend the time I need to fulfill this volunteer role which is so important to me. I’m honored to lead this year’s volunteer team as the general chairman. This event is so important to Central North Carolina, and I am happy to do my part to make it a huge success.”
Brubaker’s tournament committee of area leaders, including five former general chairs, is listed below:
- Food & Beverage: Zac Engle, Kyle Teschke
- Player Services: Bruce Atkinson
- Operations: Kari Sells
- Parking: Will Yearns (2016 General Chairman)
- Pro-Ams: Jay Horton, Judy Harrelson
- Security: Mike Ebel (2019 General Chairman)
- Sponsor Services: Will McPherson (2020, ‘21 General Chairman), Carolyn Walters (2015 General Chairman), Melissa Bruce
- Transportation: Jim Gentry, Jim Turner
- Tournament Liaison: Ryan Wilson
- Past General Chairman: Phil Cathcart
- Member at Large: Lindley Ivey (2010 General Chairman)
- Member at Large: Mark Messick
- Member at Large: Derek Mobley
- Member at Large: Brett Weathersbee
- Member at Large: Robert Bain
About the Wyndham Championship:
Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the seventh-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor Truist for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.
About Wyndham Rewards
Named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide range of rewards, including free nights at any of approximately 9,100 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has approximately 101 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts:
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 845,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 101 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.
About Club Wyndham:
Club Wyndham® is the flagship vacation ownership brand as part of Wyndham Destinations, the world’s largest vacation ownership business. From the busy streets of the Big Apple to the calming shores of Hawaii, Club Wyndham owners have access to more than 100 resorts to unlock new cities, new experiences and new destinations. Club Wyndham lets travelers spark their sense of adventure with spacious resort suites featuring the comforts of home, including fully equipped kitchens, separate living and dining areas, and separate bedrooms, plus resort amenities and quality service. Wander across town, across the country or across the ocean – no matter what’s on your travel bucket list, Club Wyndham offers the chance to live it. All Club Wyndham resorts participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the number one hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA TODAY, and the world's most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Club Wyndham is part of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) and its portfolio of travel businesses. For more information, visit ClubWyndham.com. Connect with us on Twitter: @ClubWyndham; Facebook: @ClubWyndham; and Instagram: @ClubWyndham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.