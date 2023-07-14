Truist Vice President Named 2023 Wyndham Championship General Chairman; Tournament Committee Introduced

Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.