Truist Point to Host ODAC Baseball Championship
Top four teams to play final round in High Point May 13-15, 2022
HIGH POINT, N.C. – Truist Point, the home of the High Point Rockers, will host the final weekend of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Baseball Championship from May 13-15, 2022. The eight-team field will compete in a double-elimination format tournament that will include as many as seven games at Truist Point.
The championship begins on May 6-8 when the top four seeds will host a best-of-three series on their home campuses. The four first round winners will advance to the final weekend at Truist Point.
“The ODAC hit the jackpot when we secured Truist Point for our baseball championships,” said Ray Hedrick, the head baseball coach at Randolph Macon College in Ashland, Va. “For the four teams that participate in the championship event, it is important that they do so in a premier environment as a reward for reaching that level. High Point Baseball Inc. has provided a destination for high level baseball, both professionally and collegiately. The ODAC student-athletes and fans alike will be treated to an amazing experience – and our champion will be prepared to compete on a national championship level.”
The NCAA Division III ODAC has 11 baseball-playing members including Guilford College. The other 10 baseball members are located in Virginia. The University of Lynchburg is the defending champion after defeating Shenandoah University in the 2021 championship.
“I was so pleased to see the interest expressed in the ODAC from High Point's leadership,” said ODAC Commissioner Brad Bankston. “I have worked with Pete Fisch on several conference championships in the past. Knowing he was directing the ship made me secure that our student-athletes would be competing in a first-class affair. The stadium provides a wonderful opportunity for our student-athletes to compete in a first-class facility managed by a staff that I know supports Division III and its mission.”
The ODAC begins its regular season on Feb. 12.
“A significant part of our mission with the Rockers is to bring high quality events to downtown High Point,” said Rockers President Pete Fisch. “Our slate of college baseball games in 2022 is outstanding and hosting the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Baseball Championship will be one of two conference championships held at Truist Point this year along with the Big South Conference Championship.”
For more information, visit the ODAC baseball championship page.
About High Point Baseball, Inc.
High Point Baseball, AKA The High Point Rockers, will begin their third season in the Atlantic League in 2022 in a state-of-the-art, $36M downtown ballpark, Truist Point. High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America and is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment for the Triad of North Carolina. The Rockers have built a fun and competitive atmosphere in both High Point and the Atlantic League while playing in the 2019 Ballpark of the Year.
About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)
The Atlantic League is the first Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,000 players to MLB organizations while drawing over 42 million fans to its family friendly ballparks throughout its 24-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.
