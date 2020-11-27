Greensboro, NC, Nov. 18, 2020 — GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art announced a $19,000 grant from the Truist Foundation in support of Virtual Arts Enrichment, a new online learning platform designed by GreenHill in collaboration with the Guilford County Schools’ Arts Integration Academy. Building on the fundamentals of GreenHill’s existing arts education, the program was developed to offset shortfalls and curricular challenges due to the pandemic.
“For more than 40 years, GreenHill has provided free high-quality arts education to underserved children throughout our community. Virtual Arts Enrichment expands our abilities to cultivate aesthetic awareness and develop artistic skills through live and recorded content accessible in classroom settings or at home,” explained Barbara Richter, executive director of GreenHill. “We are exceedingly thankful to the Truist Foundation for their vision and support.”
On behalf of the Truist Foundation, Cantey Alexander, Triad regional president for Truist, added, “GreenHill’s innovative approach to virtual arts engagement aligns with our mission to inspire and foster opportunities for educational equity. We believe this grant will help GreenHill continue its outstanding work to better our communities.”
Beginning in 2021, GreenHill anticipates serving as many as 3,500 students in Title 1 elementary schools through Virtual Arts Enrichment. Key components of the countywide program include live and recorded presentations of North Carolina artists; live facilitated art projects designed to incorporate STEAM learning for the visual arts, math, and science; and instructional videos for additional self-directed learning.
Jamie Meyer, GreenHill’s director of education, explained, “Studies show a strong correlation between increased involvement in the arts, academic achievement and civic engagement for children who fall below the poverty threshold. At the invitation of the GCS, GreenHill’s Virtual Arts Enrichment will serve as a vital tool across disciplines, fostering therapeutic joy for teachers and students alike.”
About GreenHill
Located in downtown Greensboro, GreenHill comprises 5000 square feet of contemporary art galleries, a shop, and hands-on art studios for families and adults. GreenHill engages a broad community of artists, adults and children through dynamic statewide exhibitions and educational programs while providing a platform for exploration and investment in art. As a gateway to North Carolina's creative community, GreenHill is the only organization dedicated exclusively to presenting and promoting the contemporary visual art and artists of NC. For more information and to see GreenHill’s Telly Award winning film visit www.greenhillnc.org.
About Truist Foundation
The Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation’s (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, the foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. The Truist Foundation’s grants and activities focus on leadership development, economic mobility, thriving communities and educational equity. Learn more at Truist.com/Truist-Foundation.
