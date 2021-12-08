Triadfoodies Holiday Gift Guide of Glorious Deliciousness

It’s that time of year when we get to share some of our most favorite finds of 2021, and as usual, we’re giving all of these goodies away to someone very deserving. To jazz things up a bit and in the Spirit of Giving, we want our readers and followers to nominate a frontline healthcare worker as a way to honor their dedication the past couple of years. We’ll randomly draw a winner on December 17.
Our “favorite things” of the year are those I’ve discovered while shopping at some of my favorite local markets. Occasionally, a company will reach out to me to “test” a product that is about to launch or to review a seasonal item. I’m thrilled when these opportunities come up, and if I genuinely love them and would buy them for myself, then that product gets its hat thrown into the ring for our “favorite things.” We then narrow it down to a few favorites. Those that don’t make the cut might be included the following year and that happens a lot! And yes, there is a local fave that makes the cut year after year (Queen Fruitcake, you know who you are). This year, we’ve added another local item that we hope will always be a part of our favorite things. It’s that good.
Without further ado, let’s behold the 2021 Triadfoodies Favorite Things…The Holiday Gift Guide of Glorious Deliciousness.
Baklava N More
When I tell you it is the best baklava I have ever had, then it is saying something because I love baklava. Owner Dina’s pastries are decadent and delightful, and the baklava is not so cloyingly sweet. You’ll find Baklava N More popping up at various markets, but you can place your order online and pick it up or have it shipped. Grab some baklava or any of her pastries for a holiday treat. Our winner receives a gift card for pastries of their choice.
Tea & Toast Teas
Early in the year, we started seeing this little tea company called Tea and Toast popping up at markets across the area. We enjoyed a delightful loose-leaf citrus and vanilla blend and instantly fell in love. Kiley has added a box of sampler teas and a tea infuser for our winner. You can find the tea at Lavender & Honey, Poppyseed Provisions, Buie’s Market, and more, and you can even have the Tea and Toast Traveling Tea Bar as a catered event.
Cape Fear Pirate Candy Candied Jalapeños
Sometimes called cowboy candy, these babies are so delicious. Sweet and spicy jalapeños have just the right kick. I have loved them on tacos and nachos, but my favorite way to enjoy them is on burgers and hot dogs with chili and cheese, and they’re pretty great in pimento cheese, as well. I find these locally along with their salsas at Wine Merchants in Winston-Salem, and you can find them at Gate City Butcher Shop. capefearpiratecandy.com
Poppy Handcrafted Popcorn
For the past couple of years, I’ve had the benefit of reviewing some seasonal flavors for Poppy, based out of Asheville. The holiday collection this year was stellar. What I love to give as gifts myself and enjoy for snacking is Poppy’s traditional flavors like butter, cheese, and salted caramel. Poppy has added to our basket three of their top flavors, salted caramel, cheese, and pimento cheese. You can find Poppy online, as well as Mast General Store, Dewey’s Bakery, Fleet Plummer, and various boutique markets.
Nine Mile Hot Sauce (The Trinity)
Also hailing from Asheville, Nine Mile Montford’s recently released hot sauces. Simple, with a nice heat, the ingredients are very interesting like the hemp seed oil in the Hempress Rising, which is a lot like a tomatillo sauce, Nine Mile is giving away the Trinity, which features all three of their popular hot sauces, Red-i (traditional), Hempress Rising (green tomatillo), and Sun is Shining (mango curry). ninemileasheville.com.
Black Mountain Chocolate Fruitcake
All Hail the Queen! This boozy, chocolaty fruitcake has signature status in our gift guide, meaning she’s always in the mix and has been so for seven years. Infused with Broad Branch Distillery’s Nightlab Moonshine Whiskey, a little goes a long way because she’s rich and indulgent. The BMC fruitcake makes a great hostess gift or after-dinner dessert. Find it at 450 N. Patterson Avenue, Suite 10, Winston-Salem. blackmountainchocolate.com
Batistini Farms Vanishing Grape White Balsamic Vinegar
This year, we’re introducing another signature item in our gift guide that is here to stay because it’s considered liquid gold in my house, and it’s so versatile. My husband calls it the “little vinegar that can” because it literally makes the best dressings, and it’s completely delicious. Simply add it to extra virgin olive oil, salt, and pepper for a quick go-to salad of arugula or watercress. Seriously, pick this white balsamic up when you see it, and you’ll be a believer too. Find Batistini Farms products at Wine Merchants, Whole Foods, Buie’s Market, and b-farms.com.
Wine Merchants Bodega Basket
205 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem
We’d like to thank Wine Merchants for beautifying our goodies this year by adding them to a sweet basket. Wine Merchants is one of our absolute favorite spots for local and regional goodies, sauces, pasta, crackers, and of course, wine. You can find local meat, eggs, and cheese, as well. Want to buy a few items along with some wine? Gwendolyn will merch it all up for you in a lovely gift basket that will delight your recipient.
Whether you want to duplicate this winning basket yourself or buy individual items as stocking stuffers or gifts, we hope you enjoy the experience of shopping local and supporting our Triad and North Carolina producers and the markets that carry them.
The winner of this Holiday Gift Guide Basket of Glorious Deliciousness will be announced on December 17, and the basket will be available for pick up at Wine Merchants after the announcement. Be sure to follow YES! Weekly on Facebook and Instagram to nominate the healthcare frontline worker you feel deserves this holiday treat!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.