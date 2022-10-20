Triad Stage Welcomes New Executive Director Kathleen Holland
Greensboro, NC – After a national search, Triad Stage, the professional regional theater located in Downtown Greensboro, welcomes Kathleen Holland as Executive Director. Triad Stage recently reopened after a two-year hiatus from live, in-person programming with the World Premiere of North Carolina playwright Mike Wiley’s Rebellious. During the hiatus, Triad Stage underwent internal restructuring and refocused their vision for the future to include fostering new works and cultivating community partnerships, while continuing to build on Triad Stage’s strong history of powerful professional theatrical productions.
Kathleen Holland joins Artistic Director Sarah Hankins on the Triad Stage leadership team. Hankins said, “I am looking forward to collaborating with Kate to reinvigorate our organization for the next twenty years of producing and community building. Kate’s experience with multiple aspects of the industry makes her an exceptional choice as we rebuild our staff and organization.”
Holland comes to Greensboro from New York City, where she has experience as a producer, production manager, and general manager. Holland has worked with Baltimore Center Stage, Ambassador Theater Group, The Shed, and Aruba Productions, among others. Holland holds a Master of Science in Performing Arts Leadership and Management from Shenandoah University and a Master of Arts in Vocal Performance from New York University. She is currently pursuing a PhD in Arts Administration from University of Kentucky.
Holland said, “I'm over the moon to be welcomed to the helm of Triad Stage as it moves into its next chapter. Shakespeare said, "what's past is prologue," and as we honor our prologue, Triad Stage may be at its most exciting point yet. I'm so delighted to be part of it.”
Triad Stage tapped local arts administrator Mitchel Sommers as Interim Executive Director in August and he will remain with the organization through November to assist with Holland’s transition to Greensboro. Sommers reports, “I thoroughly enjoyed getting to know Kate through the interview process and believe she is a strong fit for the organization. I look forward to working closely with her to introduce her to our community.”
The search for Executive Director was led by the Triad Stage Board of Trustees Co-Chairs Deborah Hayes, Cassandra Williams, and Sarah M. Saint, and by Board member Ronald Lawrence, with engagement from the full Board. Saint said, “We are so enthusiastic about Triad Stage’s future with the addition of Kate as our Executive Director. We know her values deeply align with our values and her skill set is a strong match for our needs.”
Holland begins working remotely for the organization in late-October and will be on-site for the closing toast of Rebellious on October 23rd at 4pm.
Tickets remain on sale for Rebellious through October 23rd. Tickets are also available for the next installment of the New Play Initiative: a developmental workshop of Jekyll, a contemporary adaptation of the Jekyll and Hyde novella by New York City playwright Patricia Lynn.
All performances are at Triad Stage at The Pyrle Theater, located at 232 South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro, North Carolina (between Market and Washington Streets). Show times for Rebellious are 7:30 p.m. on select Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday evenings and 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings. Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 p.m.
About Triad Stage
All Triad Stage productions are created in the Piedmont Triad of North Carolina using the best of local and national talent. Triad Stage gratefully acknowledges the support of its sponsors including the North Carolina Arts Council. Season passes and single tickets are currently on sale for the 20th Season. To purchase tickets or for performance information, call the Triad Stage Box Office at 336.272.0160 or visit www.triadstage.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.