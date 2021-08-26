This year’s Triad Minority & Women’s Business Expo will begin Friday, August 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM with the Virtual Awards Ceremony. This event will honor and celebrate businesses in Winston-Salem, High Point, and Greensboro. The award categories include: Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, and the Pioneer Award. The Expo will continue with its main event on Saturday, August 28, 2021 in two locations across the Triad as well as virtually through Zoom.
Virtual Empowerment & Wealth Building Summit on Friday, all workshops are virtual and can be accessed via:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88500795275?pwd=djdMMDZQMm5CU3ZmTWQ3aThPTS8zUT09
Saturday, the Summit will be in-person at the Enterprise Center in Winston-Salem (1922 S MLK Jr. Drive). The perfect opportunity to gain knowledge from successful business leaders and entrepreneurs!
Shop and support local businesses both in Winston-Salem at the Enterprise Center and in Greensboro at the Khalif Center. Or, join from home with our virtual vendors via: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88955916702
8th Annual TMWBE Awards Ceremony Details
Award Nominees Greensboro:
- Dr. Eunice M. Dudley, Greensboro, Minority Business of the Year – Jackie M. White & Eresterine P. Guidry, African American Art and More
- Newcomer of the Year - Benz Boys, William Wyatt & Sidney Young
- Pioneer Award - Michael Boston
- Non-Profit of the Year – Benita Sims, Welfare Reform Liaison Program
- Spotlight Award – Tanya Dickens, Savor the Moment Bakery & Dessert Café
- Kidz Biz of the Year – Aria Agnew, Aria’s Dream
Award Nominees Winston Salem:
- Dr. Vivian H. Burke, Winston-Salem, Minority Business of the Year – Dr. Linda P. McRae, HOPE Counseling & Consulting Services, Inc
- Non – Profit of the Year – Stan Law, YMCA of Northwest NC
- Newcomer of the Year – Chef Crissy Faison, LeanBackSoul Food
- Kidz Biz of the Year – Isaac Eduardo Redfearn, Isaac's Many Adventures
- Spotlight Award – Beverly Davis, Triad Mobile Laundry
- Pioneer Award – Cedric Russell, Russell Funeral Home, Inc.
Award Nominees High Point:
- Dr. Robert J. Brown, High Point, Minority Business of the Year – Q’s Corner – Candace Humphrey
- Non – Profit of the Year – Corvin and Jakki Davis, D-UP Inc.
- Newcomer of the Year – Fiona Cole, Nolan’s Family Pharmacy
- Kidz Biz of the Year – Taji Hamilton, PixieB
- Spotlight Award – Sabrina McGowens, Gallery on Main
- Pioneer Award – Dr. Burdell Knight
The Expo remains free and open to the public as it has been since its inception. Attendance at the event has grown exponentially year after year. With the addition of expo locations in each of the three major Triad Cities as well as the option to vend virtually, organizers are preparing for hundreds of guests and business owners to take advantage of the opportunity to learn how to increase the success of their business while supporting minority and women-owned businesses.
Expo Locations:
The Enterprise Conference & Event Center 1922 S MLK Jr Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
The Khalif Event Center 2000 Wendover Ave E, Greensboro, NC 27405
For additional information, please visit:
www.triadminoritybusinessexpo.com
