Named one of the Top 10 Black Business Expos Across the Country by BlackBusiness.Org, the 2021 Triad Minority & Women’s Business Expo presented by Maximum Enterprises, Inc. of Winston-Salem, promises to be bigger and better than ever! This will mark the eighth year of the event that highlights and provides a platform for the recognition and celebration of minority and women-owned businesses in the Triad Region and across the State. When asked what sets this expo apart from others, Reginald McCaskill, President and CEO of Maximum Enterprises, Inc., simply shared that they have "learned to adapt to the times that we are in while still providing a platform that allows them to cultivate, connect and create relationships and opportunities for minority and small businesses in the Triad area". This was seen last year when the event was totally virtual due to heightened restrictions during Covid-19 and will be again at the 2021 Expo which has been dubbed "One Event, Three Locations." Participants will have the opportunity to shop with vendors at three locations throughout the Triad face-to-face as well as virtually through a zoom platform.
This year’s Triad Minority & Women’s Business Expo will begin Friday, August 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM with the Virtual Awards Ceremony. This event will honor and celebrate businesses in Winston-Salem, High Point, and Greensboro. The award categories include: Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, and the Pioneer Award. The Expo will continue to its main event on Saturday, August 28, 2021 in three locations across the triad as well as virtually through Zoom. The event will be held simultaneously in all locations from Noon until 5:00 PM. McCaskill shared that he felt it important to offer venues in Winston-Salem, High Point, and Greensboro to showcase the minority businesses in these cities while being cognizant of the health and safety of vendors and attendees. The Expo will feature presentations both virtually and in-person designed to help entrepreneurs connect with resources, create business opportunities, and cultivate relationships. Attendees will also have the chance to visit and shop with our vendors both in-person and virtually.
The Expo remains free and open to the public as it has been since its inception. Attendance at the event has grown exponentially year after year. With the addition of expo locations in each of the three major Triad Cities as well as the option to vend virtually, organizers are preparing for hundreds of guests and business owners to take advantage of the opportunity to learn how to increase the success of their business while supporting minority and women-owned businesses.
Expo Locations:
- The Enterprise Conference & Event Center 1922 S MLK Jr Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
- The Khalif Event Center 2000 Wendover Ave E, Greensboro, NC 27405
- The Gallery on Main 100 S Main St, High Point, NC 27260
Upcoming Expo Business Mixers:
High Point: Thursday, July 29th, 5:30-7:30 PM at The Gallery at Main, 100 S. Main St. High Point, NC 27260
Greensboro:Thursday, August 12th, 5:30-7:30 PM at Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St. Greensboro, NC 27401
Winston-Salem:Thursday, August 19th, 5:30-7:30 PM at Taste of the Triad, 4320 Old Walkertown Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27105
For additional information and to register, please visit: www.triadminoritybusinessexpo.com
