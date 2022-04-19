Triad leaders honored at 2022 Stars of the Industry Awards
Two local Triad hospitality leaders received statewide recognition last night at the 2022 Stars of the Industry Awards, hosted by the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (NCRLA).
- Bonnie Davis, from Biscuitville, won Restaurant Employee of the Year for her resiliency, positive attitude and hard-working nature. Bonnie focuses on improving guest feedback scores by going above and beyond with each guest that comes through the restaurant. One time, Bonnie gave $100 to help out her team member who needed money to buy their kids Christmas presents. She has been employed by restaurants for over 33 years.
- See Bonnie’s recent feature in QSR Magazine.
- Sarah Cooper, from Burke Manor Inn and Pavilion, won Restaurant Employee of the Year for her consistent effort to go above and beyond the call of duty. Whether it’s carrying a wheelchair up the stairs, hauling luggage up three flights of stairs for guests checking in, driving guests to destinations when Uber doesn’t show up, answering the front desk phone or spending a day painting the Pavilion floor – she can do it all.
Seventeen members from North Carolina’s hospitality community and four members of the NC General Assembly were acknowledged for raising the bar for excellence in performance, service and commitment to the industry. You can find the full list in the press release below my signature.
