Triad Kids Dental Announces Launch of Caring4Community Award Program Dental Office to Award Local Nonprofits with $30,000 in Annual Donations
Triad Kids Dental is excited to announce the first in their series of Caring4Community awards. Local nonprofits are invited to compete to win a prize of $10,000. The Caring4Community Awards will run 3 times annually, for a total of $30,000 given to 3 different winning organizations.
To win this prize, organizations must be a qualifying 501(c)(3) serving one of the following counties: Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson, Randolph, Rockingham, Surry, Stokes, Davie, or Yadkin. Organizations can be nominated via online form beginning 5/9/22 until 5/18/2022. The official voting period for the top-nominated organizations will start on 5/23/2022 with a winner selected on 6/17/2022.
Dr. KaSheena Hollis stated, “Support for our community has always been central to our mission, and partnerships with our local family organizations have been critical to our success. We decided to create this contest not only to offer financial support, but also, to bring more awareness to the organizations that impact our community in a positive way.”
To nominate an organization, visit www.triadkidsdental.com/caring4community beginning 5/9/2022. Follow on social media for contest updates at @triadkidsdental on Facebook and Instagram.
About Triad Kids Dental: Triad Kids Dental is a dental office for children with 5 locations in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Burlington, and Thomasville. Triad Kids Dental believes that all children deserve access to high-quality dental care in a fun and friendly environment, regardless of family income. Triad Kids Dental has been voted Best Dentist by readers of YES! Weekly, Greensboro News & Record, and the Winston-Salem Journal.
