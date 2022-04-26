Triad Honor Flight: First Flight of 2022 Scheduled for Wednesday, April 27th from Piedmont Triad International Airport
PIEDMONT TRIAD, NC, April 25th, 2022 – Triad Honor Flight, a member of the Honor Flight Network, has scheduled their spring Honor Flight for April 27th, 2022. Veterans from the Triad area will be traveling from the Piedmont Triad International Airport to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring those who have served and sacrificed for our country. This year’s flight will include World War II (WWII), Korean, Cold War and Vietnam veterans.
The organization responsible for managing this year’s event, Triad Honor Flight, is a non-profit organization governed by a board of directors, and adhering to the Honor Flight Network guidelines. The original Honor Flights from the Triad (2009 – 2011) only included WWII veterans, but establishment of the new organization allows inclusion of all veterans 65 and older.
Triad Honor Flight organizer, Alison Huber says, “We are so very excited to have another Triad Honor Flight leaving PTI just five months after our last Honor Flight on Veterans Day, November 11th, 2021. Bi-annual flights will allow us to honor more of our Triad veteran’s with the opportunity to visit their memorials in D.C.”
PTI’s Executive Director Kevin Baker says, “We were happy to see the honor flight return to PTI last November for the first event in 10 years and are equally thrilled to host this year’s flight as it promises to be another great event with involvement of so many from the community.”
The group will depart PTI early morning April 27th at 8:45 A.M., and return in the evening at 7:15 P.M. after a day of touring in Washington, D.C. Media requests to be on-site during the morning sendoff and evening return in Greensboro should be directed to Shannon Allen at AllenS@gsoair.org. Please note: there will be a designated area for all media on the exterior of the building to capture the flight’s departure.
The Piedmont Triad International Airport is owned, operated and managed by the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. The Airport Authority is governed by a board of directors representing three cities, Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem, and two counties Forsyth, and Guilford. The Airport, located off of Bryan Boulevard, is the third busiest airport in North Carolina, and the center of North Carolina Aerospace.
