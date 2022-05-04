Triad Health Project Names New Executive Director
Guilford County- On Tuesday evening, in a unanimous vote, the Board of Directors of Triad Health Project voted to install Adriana Galdo Adams as their new Executive Director.
Having previously served as both Director of Philanthropy and Associate Director of the agency, and most recently serving as Interim Executive Director, Adams brings a strong institutional knowledge, fundraising background, and leadership acumen to the role.
Founded in 1986 in the midst of our nation’s AIDS crisis, Triad Health Project serves as a local nonprofit to promote sexual health and justice through radical care, love, and equity while working to free our community from HIV, its stigma, and root causes.
“It is an important time to be a in this field”, said Adams of her appointment. “The crossroads of sexual health and justice are very much in peril right now, and I am honored to be at the helm of an agency that fights to insure access for all seeking care, education, and sexual health supplies.”
Adams has been in the local nonprofit field for the last 12 years, serving individuals, families, and the community in a myriad of roles. Her expertise and training have led to additional work consulting nationally with other nonprofits to provide training in matters of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging as well as staff management and work culture. Adams also currently serves as Board Chair of FaithAction International House, another local nonprofit that serves immigrant and refugees. As a Latina, she is passionate about seeing women of color succeed in leadership roles within their own communities.
“My life’s work is about liberation,” said Adams. “About utilizing my position, my power, and my privilege to take a deep look at our systems and advocate for needed change. There are around 2600 people living with HIV in Guilford County. They deserve to live lives of dignity, joy, and wholeness. I am excited to partner with all sectors of our community to insure that happens and to aim toward a future free of stigma, free of hate, and free from HIV.”
To learn more about Triad Health Project and support their cause, go to www.triadhealthproject.org. To join them at their upcoming fundraising event, go to triadhealthproject.ticketleap.com/forplay .
