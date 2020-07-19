Non-Profits will host Virtual Youth & Young Adult Job Prep Workshop on July 29th
GREENSBORO, NC - This summer, Goodwill Industries of Central N.C., Inc. (Triad Goodwill) wants to help youth and young adults in the region land their first job.
That’s why Triad Goodwill partnered with United Way to host the Virtual Youth & Young Adult Job Prep Workshop on July 29.
The non-profit organizations aim to use this project to help youth and young adults aged 16-24 better navigate and understand the fundamental necessities of job search.
This project is great for young people who are interested in finding employment, and will cover important topics that many young people need to learn before they can get a job.
Triad Goodwill will host the one-hour event via Zoom, and will feature three to four speakers who will cover important topics such as dressing for a job interview, resume presentation, networking and much more.
The Virtual Youth & Young Adult Job Prep Workshop will take place on Wednesday, July 29 at 2 p.m.
Attendees need to pre-register for this event online at www.triadgoodwill.org/virtualyouthjobprep.
For questions or additional information, email Triad Goodwill at careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org or call 336-544-5305.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 11,938 people in the community and helped place 2,266 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission.
