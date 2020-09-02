Non-profits will host Virtual Youth and Young Adult Job Prep Workshop on Sept. 15.
GREENSBORO, NC – GREENSBORO, NC - Goodwill Industries of Central N.C., Inc. (Triad Goodwill) and United Way of Greater Greensboro want to help teens and young adults who are struggling to find work in the post COVID-19 world.
The non-profit organizations and the City of Greensboro have partnered to form the Plus One Committee, who will host the Virtual Youth & Young Adult Job Prep Workshop, Creating A Winning Resume on September 15.
Youth ages 16-24 can enroll in this hour-long workshop, and learn how to highlight skills and experience, create different types of resumes and know when to use which resume, as well as how to make their resumes standout and much more.
The Plus One Committee will host the Virtual Youth & Young Adult Job Prep Workshop on Tuesday, September 15 at 4 p.m. via Zoom.
Pre-registration is required. To pre-register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/yya/.
For questions or additional information, email Triad Goodwill at careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org or call 336-544-5305.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 11,938 people in the community and helped place 2,266 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission.
END POVERTY:
United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty. We create partnerships and initiatives that work together to end poverty. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In Greensboro alone, one out of every four children, lives in poverty. With the community’s support, we’re connecting people to opportunities we all deserve like housing, jobs, education and healthcare. Our holistic approach to ending poverty is working and we have the outcomes to prove it. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $24,600 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards, many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org Local impact for 98 years and counting.
About The City of Greensboro:
The City of Greensboro works with the community to improve the quality of life for residents through inclusion, diversity and trust.
The City has a professional staff of more than 3,000 employees who maintain the values of honesty, integrity, stewardship, and respect.
Greensboro is governed by a council-manager form of government with a mayor and eight council members.
