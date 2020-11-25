Triad Goodwill Truck Sale on Friday, plus Black Friday Weekend Sales at N. Elm St. Location
GREENSBORO, NC - Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is excited to share two upcoming sales events at their retail store and donation center at 3519 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC. Triad Goodwill’s ongoing Truck Sale will make a “stop” on Friday, November 27and will kick-off a 25% off sale on all new, in-stock furniture from the Signature Design by Ashley Furniture which will run Friday, Saturday, and Sunday only at the N. Elm St. location.
Triad Goodwill’s Truck Sale began in August thanks to all of the generous donations the organization had received in the Spring, and has previously held 7 of these 1-day events at locations across Central North Carolina. The store will be stocked and re-stocked throughout the day with a tremendous amount of donated goods, including housewares, clothing, furniture, and more! The first 100 customers on Friday will receive a scratch-off ticket at checkout for a chance to win 5%-50% off of their purchase of donated goods. Customers will also have a chance to enter to win a $50 gift card to Triad Goodwill, and exclusive merchandise donated from the Greensboro Swarm.
“The Truck Sale has been a huge hit in the community thanks to all of the great donations we have received the past few months. People have been cleaning out their homes and generously donating to us - so we are thrilled to be able to share these donated treasures throughout our 5-county territory with this traveling event” explains Teresa Smith, Director of Marketing.
The event will also kick-off a Black Friday, weekend-long sale on brand-new furniture in the Signature Design by Ashley Furniture collection. The sale will feature a 25% discount on all furniture from the line that is in-stock at the N. Elm store.
“The Signature Design by Ashley Furniture collection features a variety of items like couches, loveseats, chairs, and dining sets in a variety of styles – they have something for everyone, and at a great price point” says Brady Craven, N. Elm St. Store Manager.
The furniture sale will begin on Friday and continue through Sunday. Doors open for shopping at 10:00 a.m. Triad Goodwill is open Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Customers are encouraged to arrive early for Friday’s event to receive the scratch-off coupons. For more information on the Truck Sale and Black Friday Weekend Furniture Sale, visit www.TriadGoodwill.org/trucksale.
Get connected at Facebook.com/TriadGoodwill(subscribe to Events), @TriadGoodwill,Instagram, Pinterest,YouTube,LinkedInand visit TriadGoodwill.org.
Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work!
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 11,938 people in the community and helped place 2,266 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.