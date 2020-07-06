Supermarket chain offers starting pay of $15.50 per hour.
Greensboro, NC – Goodwill Industries of Central N.C., Inc. (Triad Goodwill) will host a virtual hiring event with the LIDL supermarket chain on August 12.
LIDL will be hiring operations and logistics workers, with starting pay at $15.50 per hour. No experience is required, but a physical labor-related skillset and/or workhouse background is preferred.
Triad Goodwill will host their LIDL virtual hiring event at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, August 12 on Zoom. Attendees should dress for success, test their equipment and find a quiet area to conduct their online interviews.
To register for this event online, visit TriadGoodwill.org/LIDLevent.
For questions, assistance with resumes or interview preparation, call Triad Goodwill’s Career Services help desk at 336-544-5305 or email careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 11,938 people in the community and helped place 2,266 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission.
