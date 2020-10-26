Triad Goodwill will Host a Virtual Hiring Event via Zoom on October 29th for Wayfair.
GREENSBORO, NC - Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) will hold a virtual hiring event for Wayfair Distribution on Thursday, October 29 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. via Zoom. Starting pay is up to $16 per hour for the overnight shift and up to $15 per hour for the day shift.
Wayfair Distribution has immediate needs for seasonal warehouse associates and other positions at the Greensboro distribution location. During the Zoom event, Triad Goodwill and Wayfair will be pre-screening applicants and holding interviews for candidates who qualify. The starting pay is up to $16 per hour- plus Wayfair Distribution is currently offering peak season bonuses and incentives! Warehouse experience is not required but a background in distribution and/or logistics is preferred.
“Wayfair is a well-known and respected company, and this a great opportunity for those in the Greensboro area looking for a position with great benefits and competitive pay” said Russell E. Dye, M.A., Community & Business Engagement Manager at Triad Goodwill. “We are thrilled to help support Wayfair with its hiring through this event.”
About the Position
You’ll unload and receive inbound furniture orders which requires manually moving large, heavy products.
Being comfortable repeatedly lifting up to 75 pounds unassisted and maneuvering product 150+ pounds unassisted or via team lift is A MUST.
We encourage you to wear comfortable clothing to move around the warehouse safely while you work.
You’ll need to read and comprehend English to ensure your safety and the safety of those working around you.
You MUST be 18 years or older.
Benefits to highlight
- $2 essential worker premium included in pay through December 2020
- Competitive pay and incentives
- 401(k) savings plan w/ employer match
- Overtime pay for work in excess of 40 hours
- Referral bonuses at $500 per eligible hire
- Healthcare benefits after 90 days
Interested applicants should review all information and register in advance for this Zoom event at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/wayfair/. Applicants are also encouraged to test their equipment in advance and dress professionally for the Zoom event.
For questions or additional information, email Triad Goodwill at careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org or call 336-544-5305.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 11,938 people in the community and helped place 2,266 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
About TransTech, Inc.
TransTech provides top-tier truck driver training and commercial driver’s license (CDL) programs. They offer small class sizes which allows for a strong educational experience. Each course is completed in four weeks, so students can be on their way to a professional truck driving career in less than one month.TransTech also provides professional trucking classes in Asheville, Charlotte, Newton, Greenville, Roxboro, Rutherfordton, and Winston-Salem, NC. Additional information for all locations can be found on the TransTech website via the link above. Individuals interested in learning more about TransTech can also call (828) 464-8001 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.