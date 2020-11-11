Triad Goodwill will Host a Virtual Career Fair on Thursday, November 12 via Zoom.
GREENSBORO, NC - Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) will hold a Virtual Career Fair on Thursday, November 12 at 10:00 a.m. via Zoom.
The Holidays are coming – and local employers are ready to hire! Join Triad Goodwill and several local employers for the Fall Virtual Career Fair. Local employers such as Walmart Distribution, Wayfair Distribution, UPS, Securitas, Bayada Home Healthcare and several other companies will be live during the virtual event.
Kicking off the Fair, Michael Mackey, Admissions Officer/Recruiter from Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC) will briefly discuss educational opportunities at GTCC to help further job-seeker’s education while they continue to work. From there, each participating employer will share information on their company and the opportunities they have available. After that, participants will go into “break-out” rooms with the employer of their choosing for a chance to ask questions and learn about the company’s needs, culture, and hiring process.
“This is an awesome event, which allows interested candidates and job-seekers an opportunity to learn more about their desired future employer. We are excited to be able to offer an event that provides the same benefits and personal interactions as an in-person career fair, in a safe and secure virtual environment,” explains Russell E. Dye, M.A., Business & Community Engagement Manager at Triad Goodwill.
Positions from the participating companies vary, however there are full-time, part-time, permanent, and seasonal opportunities available! Experience is not required, but preferred for applicants interested in warehouse/logistics, customer service, security, and various other positions. Starting pay ranging from $10 per hour with a potential to make up to $20 per hour is possible, depending on the employer and position.
The full list of participating employers is as follows:
Wayfair Distribution
Walmart Distribution
Securitas
UPS
Mega Force Staffing
Bayada Home Healthcare
XLC
Lindley Hiring Solutions
TRC Staffing
The Agency, Inc.
Partners Personnel
Western & Southern Life
Attendees must register in advance below, and prepare by updating their resume, testing their equipment, and dress for success.
Interested applicants should review all information and register in advance for this Zoom event at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/wayfair/. Applicants are also encouraged to test their equipment in advance and dress professionally for the Zoom event.
For questions or additional information, email Triad Goodwill at careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org or call 336-544-5305.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 11,938 people in the community and helped place 2,266 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
