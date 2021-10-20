Triad Goodwill to hold the Inclusive Opportunities Job & Resource Fair
A Partnered Community Event at the Greensboro Sportsplex Oct. 27
GREENSBORO, NC – Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is pleased to announce an upcoming community event: the Inclusive Opportunities Job & Resource Fair, on Wednesday, October 27 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Greensboro Sportsplex located at 2400 Sixteenth Street, Greensboro NC 27405.
To commemorate and celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) Triad Goodwill and several partner organizations will host the Inclusive Opportunities Job & Resource Fair. Partners for this event include Guilford Works, the City of Greensboro Parks & Recreation, the Greensboro Mayors Committee for Persons with Disabilities, the North Carolina Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, and the Disability Advocacy Center.
“This event has been months in the making and is the embodiment of our mission,” explains Russell E. Dye, community & business engagement manager at Triad Goodwill. “We believe everyone deserves a fair chance and an equal opportunity. This isn’t just your typical job fair; this is our mission in action – during such an important month and a critical time! Our hope is that through this event perceptions will change, and barriers will be broken.”
The event is open to the public and ideal for those looking for employment opportunities as well those in need of additional resources or support for housing, food, legal aid, childcare, and healthcare.
The event will feature two sections for participants.
Job Fair:
Multiple employers will be set up to discuss job opportunities, hiring processes, and field any questions job seekers may have. Positions vary but start at or around $15 per hour or more!
Participating EMPLOYERS Include:
Western Life Insurance Company
Bayada Home Health Care
The Agency Inc.
Triad Goodwill
Truist Bank
Allen Industries
AtWork
TRC Staffing
Office Pride
Qualified Staffing
The Journey Corporation
Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine
City of Greensboro
Friends Home
Guilford County Schools
FedEx
Guilford County Sheriff Department
XLC (Proctor & Gamble)
Culp Inc.
True Clean Experience
Greensboro Police Department
Resource Fair:
This area will feature community resource agencies where representatives will share information about their services.
Participating RESOURCE AGENCIES Include:
Reading Connections
WRLP
Fit Program
Wheels for Hope
Greensboro Mayors Committee for Persons with Disabilities (GMCPD)
Triad Goodwill, HVAC & CDL programs
NC Division of Vocational Rehab
First National Bank
Guilford Partnership for Children
Greensboro Housing Authority
Disability Advocacy Center
Guilford County Reentry Council
Guilford Child Development
Partnership Village
The Out of the Garden Project
(also providing food giveaway on site)
This is an event that is open to the PUBLIC, register in advance by using the following link to save time, CLICK HERE TO REGISTER IN ADVANCE. For an updated list of employers and resources, COVID-19 protocol for the event, and more information, visit: https://www.triadgoodwill.org/inclusive-opportunities-event
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 2,518 people in the community and helped place 449 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.