Triad Goodwill To Hold Second Chance Job & Resource Fair
Triad Goodwill, NC Works, Guilford Works, and Greensboro Parks and Recreation Partner for Second Chance Event
GREENSBORO, NC –Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is proud to announce the upcoming Second Chance Job & Resource Fair in partnership with NC Works, Guilford Works and Greensboro Parks and Recreation. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 27 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Windsor Community Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. The event will provide employment and resource opportunities specifically for justice involved individuals, however— anyone is welcome!
To further assist job seekers, Triad Goodwill will provide several, no-cost preparatory workshops at their Career Center in Greensboro (1235 S. Eugene St.). The workshops will help applicants showcase their individual skills and qualities and empower them to let employers know why and how they can be an asset to their organizations.
“Returning to a community after incarceration and the impact of having a conviction or an arrest record looks different for everyone,” explains Rhonda Pass, director of special programs at Triad Goodwill. “Every day, each of us is given a second chance, and Goodwill is honored to be a part of this event that connect job seekers and employers.”
The event will feature both a job fair and resource fair. Participating employers and resources include: Fed Ex Ground, Rice Toyota, Carolina Biological Supply Company, New Garden Landscaping & Nursery, Staffing Logistics, Family Success Center II, Operation Hope, and more! Job-seekers are encouraged to pre-register.
Every Monday, Triad Goodwill holds an open orientation and introductory workshop for the Jobs On The Outside program, which is designed specifically for justice involved individuals. The program is available at no-cost. The program incorporates strengths and assessments, soft and concrete workplace skills, cognitive behavioral principles, job search best practices, and supportive services that lead to successful competitive employment. You can learn more about Triad Goodwill’s Jobs On The Outside program at www.Triadgoodwill.org/Train/jobs-on-the-outside.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 2,518 people in the community and helped place 449 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
