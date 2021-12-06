Triad Goodwill to hold Personal Finance Workshop for People with Justice Involvement
A collaborative event with Triad Goodwill, the Guilford Reentry Council, and Operation Hope
GREENSBORO, NC – Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is pleased to announce the Personal Finance Workshop- a collaborative event with the Guilford Reentry Council and Operation HOPE. The free workshop will take place on Wednesday, December 8 at 10:00 a.m. at the Triad Goodwill Career Center located at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
The workshop is open to individuals who are seeking to acquire new skills for managing their finances. Joy Easterling, financial wellbeing coach at Operation HOPE will walk participants through a series of skills to help individuals manage and understand their personal finances.
“This event is a byproduct of our restored partnership with the Guilford County Sheriff’s office and the Guilford County Reentry Council,” explains Russell E. Dye, community & business engagement manager at Triad Goodwill. “We believe everyone deserves a fair chance and equal opportunity access to a toolkit that will provide greater financial literacy. As we support this population in gaining upward mobility in the local workforce; our hope is that the event participants succeed in their future endeavors.”
Topics and skills covered during the workshop will include: budgeting, paying off debt, money saving tips, understanding credit scores, reading and understanding a credit score, consumer rights, settling accounting, disputing inaccurate information, and how to establish and rebuild your credit profile.
After the workshop, participants will be offered the opportunity to sign-up for a one-on-one financial coaching session with Operation HOPE to discuss their unique situation, at no cost.
Participants are asked to pre- register online at https://form.jotform.com/213084547590156. Seating is limited!
1235 South Eugene Street · Greensboro, NC 27406 336.275.9801 · TriadGoodwill.org
TOGETHER IS BETTER
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.), a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 2,518 people in the community and helped place 449 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.