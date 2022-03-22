Triad Goodwill’s Project Prom Returns to Greensboro
Triad Goodwill to Hold Project Prom After 2- Year Hiatus
GREENSBORO, NC – Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is thrilled to announce the return of Project Prom! After a two-year hiatus, Project Prom will be held Thurs., Mar. 24 – 26 at Triad Goodwill’s Retail Store and Donation Center located at 2415 Lawndale Dr. in Greensboro. The store will showcase approximately 1,500 different gowns! Thanks to our community partners and generous donors, Triad Goodwill can offer shoppers dresses that are new with tags as well donated dresses. The store will also be filled with jewelry, accessories shoes, and more to make your prom perfect!
“We are so excited that the traditional prom is back for high school students in our community,” says Teresa Smith, vice president of marketing for Triad Goodwill. “We want everyone to have the opportunity to have an amazing prom night where they feel their best and most beautiful– no matter their style, size, or budget!”
Dress prices range between $9.99 - $59.99 and are available in a variety of styles, sizes, and brands. The store will be set up to provide shoppers with a boutique-like experience where shopping can complete their look from head-to-toe with a designated Project Prom space within the store. Project Prom begins at 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 24 thru Saturday, March 26.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 2,518 people in the community and helped place 449 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work. ####
