The program formally known as Jobs On The Outside is Renamed to Careers On The Outside
GREENSBORO, NC – Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is excited to announce the new name for the organization’s reentry training program. The program formally known as Jobs On The Outside (J.O.T.O.) has been in operation since 2009 and has been renamed Careers On The Outside (C.O.T.O.) emphasizing the program’s goals to help people achieve long-term success and careers that can support themselves and their families. The program will be led by newly hired program manager, Wendy Sellars and will occur at the Triad Goodwill Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
The Careers On The Outside program is designed specifically for individuals with justice involvement to assist with reentering the workforce. The program provides training opportunities that incorporate the individuals’ strengths, while teaching soft and concrete workplace skills, cognitive behavioral principals, job search best practices, placement assistance, and supportive services that lead to successful competitive employment.
“The individuals in this population are ready to work and give back to their communities,” explains Sellars. “All they need is a chance to prove that they can.” Sellars joined Triad Goodwill in December of 2022 after retiring from 27 years of service with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. During her career, Sellars has held titles of correctional officer, correctional program manager, and adult probation officer. She also served as the first reentry probation officer in Guilford, Davidson, Randolph, Rowan, and Forsyth counties.
The Careers On The Outside program will utilize new information and resources in addition to their core curriculum to help participants overcome the barriers to long-term employment that they may face when returning to the workforce. As Sellars explains, “we want our clients not just find a job, but to find a career.”
Walk-in registration for the Careers On The Outside program will take place Mondays at 10:00am at the Triad Goodwill Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. For those registered, classes will meet the 4th Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of each month from 10:00am-4:00pm. For more information, interested participants should contact coto@triadgoodwill.org or call (336) 544-5311
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.), a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training, and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 1,753 people in the community and helped place 350 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
