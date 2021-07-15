Triad Goodwill awarded $20,000 grant to aid local job-seekers with free digital skills training
GREENSBORO, NC – AT&T, which connects people through technology, is helping Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) connect people to the future by overcoming the digital divide.
A $20,000 contribution from the AT&T Foundation will help underwrite the Triad Goodwill Virtual Services Program and Digital Skills Training.
“As modern jobs evolve, nearly one in three job seekers lack the foundational digital skills needed to adapt and upskill. The pandemic has shown us just how important basic digital skills are for workers across all industries. We must continue to advocate for digital equity and inclusion to ensure people have equal access to technology as well as the training necessary to navigate digital tools,” shared Jess Hill, digital skills manager at Triad Goodwill.
Hill is responsible for developing the curriculum as well as, scheduling and instructing classes for the Digital Skills program. The grant will assist with funding these classes and future curriculum for Triad Goodwill’s Digital Skills program and Virtual Services.
“At AT&T, we have long believed that a successful future is built on a well-rounded education,” said Mike Walker, regional director of external affairs. “And today that includes digital literacy. We are pleased to support the work of Triad Goodwill in helping make a difference for individuals and families throughout the region.”
The Triad Goodwill Career Center holds a multitude of free and low-cost job training classes, workshops, and certificate programs which are available to everyone in Central North Carolina. Schedules and registration information is updated weekly and can be found at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/train/hiring-events/. New programs available include, Digital Skills training (various classes and subjects), HVAC Certification, CDL Training, and most recently, a Social Media Marketing Certification program.
Representatives from the AT&T Foundation will present Triad Goodwill with the grant on Tuesday, July 20 at 1:00 p.m. at the Triad Goodwill Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.), a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
