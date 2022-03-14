Triad Goodwill Receives Grant from Lincoln Financial FoundationTriad Goodwill awarded $25,000 grant to aid local job-seekers with skilled credentialing programs
GREENSBORO, NC –Lincoln Financial Foundation awards grants to hundreds of nonprofits each year that empower and improve the lives of people in their communities. With the focus of financial wellness to empower individuals to improve financial stability, resilience and security through financial education, skills training and workforce development programs, Lincoln Financial Foundation has awarded Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) with a $25,000 grant.
To address growing levels of income inequality and strengthen the local economy, Triad Goodwill is offering skilled training programs for Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVAC/R), and Social Media Marketing Professional credential attainment at their Career Center located at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
The primary outcome of these programs is for participants to earn a post-secondary credential for a sustainable career. The programs utilize skilled instruction, hands-on learning, and provide access to a holistic set of supportive services to help participants reach their career goals. “Lincoln Financial Foundation is pleased to support Triad Goodwill’s advanced credentialing program. Developing career pathways, particularly in emerging industries, is a key focus of our overall Financial Wellness efforts,” said Nancy Rogers, president of Lincoln Financial Foundation.
“Skilled, credentialed training is key to opening doors to careers where people can not only support their families, but thrive,” says Jessica Schultz, Triad Goodwill’s vice president of Career Development Services. “We are grateful to the Lincoln Financial Foundation for their investment and partnership to help create pathways to prosperity. This award supports Goodwill’s efforts to grow our programming to meet industry demand for talent while fulfilling our mission to improve lives and enrich communities through the power of work.”
The CDL and HVAC/R programs are both four-week programs, while the Social Media Marketing Professional program is a self-paced, online program of 100 hours of project-based learning. The $25,000 grant provided by Lincoln Financial Foundation will support the provision of these skilled credentialing programs.
The Triad Goodwill Career Center holds a multitude of free and low-cost job training classes, workshops, and certificate programs which are available to everyone in Central North Carolina. Schedules and registration information is updated weekly and can be found at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/train/hiring-events/.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 2,518 people in the community and helped place 449 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
About Lincoln Financial Foundation:
The Lincoln Financial Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Lincoln Financial Group. The Lincoln Financial Foundation focuses on building stronger communities through nonprofit partnerships in financial wellness, education, and human services, with the long-term goal of helping people build secure financial futures for themselves and their families. In 2020, Lincoln Financial Foundation donated approximately $10 million to philanthropic endeavors that empower and improve the lives of cou
