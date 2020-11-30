Grant Will Assist Area Youth with Job Training
GREENSBORO, NC - Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is excited to announce that they have received a $25,000 grant from the Truist Foundation, which will be used to assist high school seniors in High Point with project-based learning experiences.
Triad Goodwill, with the assistance of the Truist Foundation grant, has partnered in a collaborative initiative with Guilford County Schools (GCS) to assist high school seniors who are enrolled in the Occupational Course of Study (OCS) in the city of High Point. Participating high schools include Andrews, High Point Central, and Ragsdale.
The program will provide four-week project-based learning experience opportunities with local organizations to students in preparation for a successful transition into the workforce upon graduating high school. Triad Goodwill will actively connect the students in the GCS OCS program with the participating organizations in the community. While in the program, students will receive educational and soft-skills training virtually and on school campuses from Triad Goodwill, in addition to the project-based learning with the participating organizations.
“We are so honored to have the opportunity to assist students in our local community. Thanks to the Truist Foundation’s support, we are looking forward to helping these students develop real-world work skills to help them launch into a successful employment career upon graduating high school,” says Russell E. Dye, MA community & business engagement manager at Triad Goodwill.
“Our purpose at Truist is to inspire and build better lives and communities,” said Cantey Alexander, Triad regional president for Truist, speaking on behalf of the Truist Foundation. “This grant will ultimately help equip our young adults with the skills they will need upon entering the workforce, helping to place them on a path to success.”
The program’s anticipated launch will be in early 2021.
About Triad Goodwill
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 11,938 people in the community and helped place 2,266 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
About Truist Foundation
The Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation’s (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020 the foundation makes strategic investments in non-profit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. The Truist Foundation’s grants and activities focus on leadership development, economic mobility, thriving communities, and educational equity. Learn more at Truist.com/Truist-Foundation.
