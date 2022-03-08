Triad Goodwill Promotes Two Senior Store Managers to District Managers
GREENSBORO, NC – Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is thrilled to announce the recent promotion of two retail Senior Store Managers to District Managers. Effective February 2022, Brady Craven, former Senior Store Manager at the Triad Goodwill Retail Store & Donation Center at 3519 N. Elm St. in Greensboro and Sam Finely, former Senior Store Manager at the Retail Store & Donation Center located at 3921 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro will serve at District Managers for Triad Goodwill’s retail operations.
In their new roles, Craven and Finely will be responsible for managing the retail sales program for multiple locations, including the e-Commerce division, using efficient and effective business practices and procedures. The two will provide training, guidance and serve as a role models and mentors for all employees, promoting teamwork and exemplary customer service to meet the cultural and fiscal objectives supporting the organizations mission.
“Triad Goodwill is a big proponent of promoting within, and the promotion of Brady and Sam was not only very well-deserved, but it will have a positive impact on our retail operations and organization as a whole,” explains Amy Vaughn, Retail Operations Director. “Brady and Sam have worked in our stores for a very long time and are familiar with all of our processes and procedures. They have built strong, trustworthy relationships with all employees in various departments, so we foresee them doing great things for the organization.”
Craven began his career at Triad Goodwill in March of 2015 as a store manager at 6625 NC-135, Mayodan where he worked for 6-months before being transferred and promoted to senior store manager at the N. Elm location. Prior to his time at Triad Goodwill, Craven had most recently held the title of visual manager for Belk and worked with companies like Ralph Lauren and PVH. Finely started his career at Triad Goodwill as an assistant at the S. Eugene St. retail and the N. Elm St. stores in Greensboro. In 2014 he transferred to the Battleground retail store and donation center where he was promoted to store manager, and later, senior store manager. Finely joined the Triad Goodwill organization with 7-years of management experience in both the grocery and food industry.
Triad Goodwill operates 23 Retail Stores and Donation Centers, 1 outlet store, and 1 e-Commerce store throughout Alamance, Caswell, Guilford, Randolph, and Rockingham Counties. The organization is currently accepting applications for retail store employees and volunteers. All job listings can be found at www.triadgoodwill.org/work/jobs and volunteer applications can be submitted online at www.triadgoodwill.org/volunteer-application.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 2,518 people in the community and helped place 449 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
