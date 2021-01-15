Triad Goodwill’s Launches FREE Virtual Microsoft Excel and Outlook Classes for Job Seekers.
GREENSBORO, NC - Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is excited to announce that they are offering a new virtual curriculum focused on helping job-seekers improve their skills with Microsoft Office software, including Excel and Outlook.
Classes will take place virtually via Zoom, and vary in length, topic, and required experience. Classes do not need to be taken consecutively, but require that all students to have Microsoft Outlook and Excel 2013 on their computers and have access to the internet to attend the class. Classes being offered in the month of January and February include: Spreadsheet Basics, Charts and Graphs, Pivot Tables, Formulas and Functions, Exploring Email Functionality, and Data Analytics. Class dates, times, registration information, and detailed descriptions are available on https://www.triadgoodwill.org/train/hiring-events/#start_date=2021-01-01.
“These classes are geared towards anyone who wants to upskill (improve current skills) and learn more about the tools available in the Microsoft Office arena,” explains Richard Vance, Quality Assurance & Outcomes Manager at Triad Goodwill. “These are free educational opportunities for people who are looking for a job, a better job, or who wish to improve their performance in their current position.”
Classes begin on Tuesday, January 19 and do not need to be taken consecutively. Students can register online and learn more about each class at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/train/hiring-events/#start_date=2021-01-01
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
