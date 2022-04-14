Triad Goodwill Now Offering Construction Trade Certification Program
Triad Goodwill launches no-cost construction trade certification with Tiny House Community Development, Inc.
GREENSBORO, NC –Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is thrilled to announce the new Construction Trade Certification Program in partnership with Tiny Houses Community Development, Inc. The first session of the program began in early April with new sessions beginning every 8-weeks. Participants receive both hands-on and in classroom training at no-cost and can obtain their NCCER certification upon successful completion of the class. The program is open to anyone interested in starting a career in the construction industry – no experience necessary!
“We are excited to partner with Tiny Houses of Greensboro to provide easy & free access to training in the construction Industry,” says Jason Norris, job development manager at Triad Goodwill. “We’re proud to offer this program and help remove barriers for individuals living in the Triad.”
Classes meet every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and are held at both Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. and at 1310 W. Gate City Blvd in Greensboro on Classes will rotate between locations based on curriculum. Upon successful completion of the program students will receive the NCCER (National Center for Construction Education & Research) Certificate which is nationally recognized in the construction industry. Students will also receive job placement assistance after completing the program.
Students interested in participating in the next cohort should visit triadgoodwill.org/construction-trade-certification/ and register. Registration is not required, but encouraged due to limited class sizes. For registration and class information please contact jnorris@triadgoodwill.org
The primary outcome of this program, as well as Triad Goodwill’s other skilled training programs (including CDL Licensing, HVAC Certification, and the Facebook Social Media Marketing Professional Certification) is for participants to earn a post-secondary credential for a sustainable career. The programs utilize skilled instruction, hands-on learning, and provide access to a holistic set of supportive services to help participants reach their career goals. For more information on Triad Goodwill’s skilled training programs and Career Center, visit www.triadgoodwill.org/train.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 2,518 people in the community and helped place 449 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
