Triad Goodwill is Named a Stanley Black & Decker Makers Grant Recipient
The Global Impact Challenge will reskill more than 200,000 makers and trade professionals in 2023
GREENSBORO, NC – Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced the recipients of its second Global Impact Challenge. Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is honored to have been named as a Makers Grant Recipient for our efforts with Triad Goodwill’s credentialing programs, including HVAC/R and Constructions Skills.
Initiated in 2021, the Global Impact Challenge grant program will award up to $25 million in grant funding over five years to nonprofits that are supporting trade workforce development initiatives in the construction and manufacturing sectors. With the first applications submitted in 2022, 182 entrants were evaluated based on number of people served, outcomes projected, sustainable impact, depth of programs, and diversity, among many other considerations. Triad Goodwill was selected as one of 91 organizations that will help skill and reskill roughly 210,448 makers throughout 2023.
“Skilled, credentialed training is key to opening doors to careers where people can not only support their families, but thrive,” says Jessica Schultz, Triad Goodwill’s vice president of Career Development Services. “We are grateful to the Stanley Black & Decker for their investment and partnership to help create pathways to prosperity. This award supports Goodwill’s efforts to grow our programming to meet industry demand for talent while fulfilling our mission to improve lives and enrich communities through the power of work.”
Goodwill’s credentialing programs, including HVAC/R and Construction Skills, were launched to upskill the local workforce and meet the growing needs of local businesses. The primary outcome is for participants to earn a post-secondary credential for a career utilizing: 1) skilled instruction, 2) hands-on learning, and 3) access to a holistic set of supportive services. Programs are specifically designed to be completed in a short span of time to ensure graduates can immediately enter the workforce and begin earning a living wage. Local nonprofit Tiny House Community Development, Inc. serves as the training partner for the Construction Skills program and Occupancy Heroes leads the technical training for the HVAC/R program.
By providing supportive services and strengths-based coaching, Goodwill empowers students to focus on learning and professional growth, rather than the immediate barriers they often face. If needed, students participate in supplemental tutoring in the reading and mathematics portions of the courses. Upon program completion, Goodwill’s Job Development Manager connects graduates to job opportunities with local companies to utilize their skills and launch their careers.
“Stanley Black & Decker is immensely proud to support Triad Goodwill as they work to skill and reskill the next generation of trade professionals,” said Stanley Black & Decker Corporate Responsibility Officer, Deb Geyer. “Currently in the U.S., there are an estimated 650,000 open construction jobs and 10 million unfilled manufacturing jobs globally. Our purpose is to support ‘Those Who Make the World,’ and being able to fund educational programs and non-profits that are revitalizing trade careers directly connects to our core mission. Thanks to this year’s Makers Grant Recipients, together we will be one step closer to closing the trade skills gap.”
To learn more about Stanley Black & Decker’s Global Impact Challenge, the 2022 recipients and how non-profits may submit for the upcoming application period, please visit EmpowerMakers.com.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.), a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training, and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 1,753 people in the community and helped place 350 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.
