Virtual Career Fair this Week!
GREENSBORO, NC – Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) wants to help you get hired! The FastTrack Virtual Career Fair will take place on Wednesday, March 31 from 10:00 am – Noon via Zoom and will feature multiple local employers in need of employees.
The Career Fair will feature companies who are currently looking to hire. Positions depend on the employer and industry, however there are full-time, part-time, temporary, and permanent opportunities available. Pay and requirements also depend on the employer and position-type. The event will begin with an introduction of each hiring company and their available positions and requirements, followed by an opportunity for participants to join breakout rooms with their desired potential employers, where they can ask specific questions and meet with recruiters.
Participating employers include:
- Diverse Staffing
- Graham Personnel
- Occupancy Heroes
- The Agency Inc.
- TRN Staffing
- Workforce Unlimited, LLC
- XLC Staffing
Participants must register in advance at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/2021/03/fasttrack/ and are encouraged to test their equipment prior to the event.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.