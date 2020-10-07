Freight Handler Positions in Alamance County Available – Make Up to $20 per hour.
Greensboro, NC – Goodwill Industries of Central N.C., Inc. (Triad Goodwill) will host a virtual recruiting event with Walmart Distribution on Wednesday, October 14 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. via Zoom.
Walmart Distribution is hiring for Freight handler job opportunities in the Alamance county area with the potential to earn up to $20/hour. No experience is required however warehouse/Freight Handler background is preferred.
The company is looking for individuals who can meet the following Freight Handler requirements and job duties including;
• Handling and processing freight in a safe and correct manner through the facility to the Stores.
• Loading, unloading, order filling, packing, and/or processing freight in an accurate and timely manner.
• Telling management about unsafe working conditions, damaged products, or improper procedures in the facility.
• Using freight handling equipment in a safe and correct manner.
• Maintaining a clean work environment to ensure safety and compliance.
• Complying with company policies, procedures, and standards of ethics and integrity. Ensures freight quality and integrity.
• Performing additional duties as assigned.
“This is a great career opportunity with a well-known and established company in the Alamance County community,” says Russell E. Dye, M.A., Community & Business Engagement Manager at Triad Goodwill.
Interested applicants should register in advance for the Zoom event online, at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/walmartrecruiting.
Applicants can prepare for the event in advance by attending additional workshops with Triad Goodwill. To see a full list of workshops and classes visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/train/hiring-events/.
Applicants should dress professionally and test their equipment prior to attending the Zoom meeting.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 11,938 people in the community and helped place 2,266 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.