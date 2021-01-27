Triad Goodwill and The Volunteer Center of the Triad Host the February One Virtual Career Fair
GREENSBORO, NC - Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is pleased to announce that on Monday, February 1 they will host a FREE Virtual Career Fair in partnership with the Volunteer Center of the Triad. The February One Virtual Career Fair will feature multiple employers from Central North Carolina and will be held via Zoom at 10:00 a.m..
For several years this partnered career fair has traditionally been held on January 18, in conjunction with the Volunteer Center of the Triad’s Martin Luther King Day of Service event, however due to safety precautions, the event has moved to a digital platform, but will still be held on a significant date – Feb. 1.
“The Volunteer Center of the Triad is honored to partner with Triad Goodwill in hosting a virtual Career Fair on February One. We love working to serve this great community and are grateful to be a part of helping people find a career, and all on this monumentally historic day.” Hope Tyler, Director of Volunteers and Community Engagement, The Volunteer Center of the Triad.
Several local employers will participate in the event, including the Greensboro Fire Department, the Burlington Police Department, NC DPS, Right-At-Home In-Care Home Care & Assistance, XLC Services, and more. Opportunities are full-time and part-time and range between $10 – $20 per hour, depending on the position and company. Available positions include; warehouse/logistics, customer service, home care & assistance, public service, and more.
“Even in these difficult times, our mission is to help people reach their employment goals,” says Russell E. Dye, Community & Business Engagement Manager for Triad Goodwill. “Thanks to our ongoing partnership with The Volunteer Center of the Triad, we were able to collaborate and bring people a safe, and innovative way to meet with local employers to reach their goals.”
The event will kick-off with an introduction from Dye, followed by a brief presentation from each employer, during which they will highlight their career opportunities, hiring process, and information about their organization. Job-seekers will then have the opportunity to attend breakout rooms with their potential employers and learn more from the hiring representatives.
This is a FREE event, and is open to anyone interested in obtaining full-time or part-time work in Central North Carolina. Experience is not required, but preferred for certain opportunities with employers. Registration in advance is required. Register at: https://www.triadgoodwill.org/februaryone/
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
About The Volunteer Center:
Since 1963, The Volunteer Center of the Triad, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, strengthens our community by creating meaningful volunteer connections. We connect people, promote volunteerism, support nonprofits, and build partnerships. For over 55 years, The Volunteer Center has served the Triad as one of the leading non-profit organizations in our community, bringing volunteers, businesses, civic groups, corporations, and non-profits together around a common goal: to serve our community. Annually, The Volunteer Center mobilizes 100,000 (+) acts of volunteerism in collaboration with our partners. Signature programming includes: The Human Race, MLK Day of Service, Heart of the Community Awards, Reducing Hunger through Service, and Corporate Caring. Learn more about volunteer opportunities in our area at www.volunteercentertriad.org
