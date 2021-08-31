Triad Goodwill Announces New Employee, Baylee Smith
GREENSBORO, NC – Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is thrilled to announce the recent hire of Baylee Smith as the Director of Philanthropic Partnerships. This newly created position will focus on cultivating philanthropic partnerships and fund development for the organization. Central to this role will be the establishment and maintenance of fundraising strategies that align with Triad Goodwill’s mission and provide organizational structure for future scaling of fundraising efforts. Smith will also be responsible for planning, implementing, and evaluating fund development activities related to foundations, corporations, and government resources.
“Baylee plays a major role in Goodwill’s efforts to increase connections leading to sustainable programs and services,” said Jessica Schultz, Triad Goodwill’s Vice President of Career Development Services. “Her expertise and passion for service will create a lasting impact on our organization and community.”
Leveraging over 10-years of progressive non-profit experience, Smith joins Triad Goodwill most recently from the United Way of Greater Greensboro, where she held the title of Grants Manager. During her time with the United Way, Smith designed and implemented comprehensive grant management processes to support the organization’s mission to reduce poverty. Smith’s passion for community and creative partnerships, combined with her skills for developing processes for team collaboration will be instrumental in the growth of Triad Goodwill’s philanthropic partnerships
In her free time, Smith engaged in her local faith community and is a stained-glass artist.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.), a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
