Triad Goodwill’s Digital Skills Manager Selected for Local Award
GREENSBORO, NC - Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is very proud and excited to share that Jessica Hill, Digital Skills Manager, has been awarded the 20 In Their 20s Award by the Triad Business Journal. Hill was selected by the Triad Business Journal as one of the region’s top young professionals for her contributions to her workplace and her community.
Hill joined Triad Goodwill in 2019 as a Digital Skills Specialist at the Charles and Betty Younce Career Center located at 3519 N. Elm St. in Greensboro. In 2020 she was promoted to her current title and now works at the Triad Goodwill Career Center located at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. She is responsible for developing curriculum and content, and instructing classes for those interested in developing or improving their digital skills.
Hill instructs approximately 15 classes a month which vary in topic and skill-level; however, they are all focused on helping individuals become more comfortable and confident with digital skills, with the overall goal of narrowing the digital gap and preparing people for technology in the workplace. Class topics include, Mastering Online Applications & Job Searching, Personal Finance Credit & Money Management, IT Help Desk for Beginners, and Let’s Get Digital - Grow Your Business Online, just to name a few. Prior to COVID-19 Hill would teach classes in-person; however, classes are now held virtually, via Zoom.
To see a full list of upcoming classes, visit Triadgoodwill.org/train and review the event calendar.
All classes are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 11,938 people in the community and helped place 2,266 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
