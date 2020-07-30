The retailer contributes to COVID-19 relief efforts by collecting non-perishable food items.
GREENSBORO, NC - Goodwill Industries of Central N.C., Inc. (Triad Goodwill) reports that they collected 1,382 pounds of non-perishable food in the month of June.
This announcement comes during a time when many families in the region struggle with economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Triad Goodwill collects non-perishable food items in all 23 of its Donation Centers located in Guilford, Alamance, Randolph, Rockingham and Caswell counties.
The food donations the retailer collected in June were sent to Greensboro Urban Ministry as part of #GoodwillGivesBack, an initiative to build up other locally operated non-profit organizations through strategic partnerships and giving.
In the past, Triad Goodwill has also routed food donations to other locally operated organizations, including Second Harvest Food Bank.
Triad Goodwill offers the following guidelines for individuals who would like to donate food at any of their Retail Stores and Donation Centers:
· All packages need to be in good condition.
· Avoid donating items with dented boxes or opened packages.
· Separate food donations from other donations so that it is not damaged by getting mixed in with clothing, housewares and other items that people donate.
Triad Goodwill’s Donation Centers are currently open Monday through Saturday at 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and on Sunday at 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. For a complete list of Donation Center locations, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/donate/donation-center/.
For questions or additional information, email Triad Goodwill at careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org or call 336-544-5305.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.),a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 11,938 people in the community and helped place 2,266 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission.
