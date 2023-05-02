Triad Goodwill Celebrates Goodwill Week with 5 Days of Deals
Save 60% on Select Items During Goodwill Week!
GREENSBORO, NC – Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is doubling down this year and celebrating the annual Goodwill Week and their 60th Anniversary with huge savings for shoppers. The non-profit will be offering their deepest discount ever- 60% off select donated goods Monday, May 8 – Friday, May 12. The sale will be available at all Triad Goodwill Retail Stores in Alamance, Caswell, Guilford, Randolph, and Rockingham counties.
“For 60 years our community has supported our mission and helped job seekers reach their career goals by shopping and donating,” explains Teresa Smith East, vice president of marketing at Triad Goodwill. “Goodwill Week happens every year, and it’s a celebration of all things Goodwill- so this year, we wanted to thank our shoppers for their loyalty by offering 60% off some of our most popular items.”
Shoppers will save 60% on different donated items throughout the week. The sale schedule is as follows:
- Monday, May 8– 60% off glassware
- Tuesday, May 9 – 60% off kid’s clothing & toys
- Wednesday, May 10 – 60% off men’s & women’s denim
- Thursday, May 11 – 60% off men’s & women’s shorts & swimsuits
- Friday, May 12 – purchase a $25 Triad Goodwill gift card, receive a $5 Triad Goodwill gift card
All discounts are available on donated goods only- white ticket items or new goods will not be discounted. Offer is only valid at Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina Inc., locations and the outlet is not included. You can find a full list of participating locations at www.triadgoodwill.org/locations.
Shopping at Triad Goodwill is a great way to find unique, affordable, and quality items for the whole family at one location. For 60 years Triad Goodwill has been providing training, support, career readiness resources, and employment in our community. Their mission is to improve the lives of individuals in the community through no-cost and low-cost education, training, and employment opportunities. Their programs help people overcome the barriers that separate them from gainful, long-term employment.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.), a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training, and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 1,753 people in the community and helped place 350 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.