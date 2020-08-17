Local retailer to offer truckloads of great finds, plus door prizes, giveaways and more on Aug 21.
GREENSBORO, NC - It’s a first anniversary event – and you are invited!
To celebrate the first anniversary of its newest High Point retail store and donation center, Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is going to pack their shelves with great finds and amazing deals as part of their latest Truck Sale event on August 21.
Triad Goodwill opened their 2012 N. Main Street, High Point location in Fall of 2019, to a line of more than 100 dedicated shoppers waiting to enter the building.
To celebrate the community’s enthusiasm and support over the last year, the locally operated retailer will deliver literal truckloads of surplus donated goods to pack their shelves and clothing racks, giving shoppers a chance at scoring some truly amazing finds at low prices.
They will also be treating the first 50 shoppers to Free Donuts from Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts, who will be there selling donuts from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition to free donuts, Triad Goodwill is giving the first 100 shoppers an exclusive scratch-off discount card where they can win up to 50% off all donated goods. They will also be raffling door prizes that include a free brand new Apple iPad and Chefman digital multi-function air fryer.
Triad Goodwill’s Truck Sale first anniversary sales event will open at 10 a.m. and run until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 21 at 2012 N. Main Street, High Point 27262.
Shoppers are strongly encouraged to show up to the event early. For information, visit www.TriadGoodwill.org/trucksale/.
The following is a list of upcoming Truck Sale tour dates and locations:
· Friday, August 28 – 3921 Battleground Ave. Greensboro 27410
· September 18 – 6625 NC-135, Mayodan 27027
· September 25 – 841 South Main Street, Graham 27253
· October 9 – 1064 East Dixie Drive, Asheboro 27203
· October 23 – 4808 West Market Street, Greensboro 27407
For questions or additional information, email Triad Goodwill at careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org or call 336-544-5305.Get connected at Facebook.com/TriadGoodwill (subscribe to Events), @TriadGoodwill, Instagra m, Pinterest, YouTube, LinkedIn and visit TriadGoodwill.org. We Put People To Work!
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.), a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 11,938 people in the community and helped place 2,266 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission.
