Anniversary Sale this Friday & Saturday!
GREENSBORO, NC – Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is thrilled to announce a 2-day 10-year anniversary celebration at their Retail Store and Donation Center located at 3519 N. Elm Street, Greensboro NC 27405. The celebration event will take place on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15 from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. and will include a furniture sale, extra savings (chance to save up to 50% off!), giveaways, and local food trucks.
To thank the community for 10 wonderful years at this location, the N. Elm team is celebrating with a several specials and discounts, including a 25% discount on items from the furniture line, Signature Design by Ashley Furniture.
Items in the Signature Design by Ashley Furniture collection include sofas priced a $349.99, loveseats at $299.99, queen beds at $229.99, a 3-piece table set at $249.99, and stylish barstool for only $69.99 – plus lots more! All items from the collection are NEW and feature an assortment of styles, materials, and looks so you’re sure to find something to fit your home’s aesthetic.
The store will also be giving the first 100 shoppers each day (both Friday and Saturday) a scratch-off ticket at checkout, where they can scratch and save between 10% - 50% on the spot on their purchase of donated goods! Plus, the store will be raffling off $250 worth of Triad Goodwill gift cards and exclusive merchandise from the Greensboro Swarm.
Also, Triad Goodwill’s friends, Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts will be on-site Friday morning from 8AM – 2PM selling hot, fresh donuts, and on Saturday, King Cone Ice Cream will be on-site offering milkshakes, ice cream, and sundaes from 11AM – 4PM!
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.), a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
