Triad Goodwill Buy One Get One Jean Sale Starts Friday
Stock Up and Save for the Whole Family!
GREENSBORO, NC – Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is kicking off back to school season with a great sale for the whole family! Starting Friday, August 5 through Tuesday, August 9 donated, denim jeans at Triad Goodwill Retail Stores will be buy one pair, get one pair free! Thanks to our community of generous donors, Triad Goodwill has stocked all 23 of their retail stores with high-quality, gently used jeans in an assortment of styles, brands, and sizes – for men, women, and children!
“We know that going back to school is an exciting, busy, and sometimes stressful time for families here in Central, NC – so we want to make back to school shopping for the whole family easy and affordable,” explains Teresa Smith, vice president of marketing, Triad Goodwill. “Despite the unpredictable time we are in, our donors have been very generous, and we are thrilled to be able to offer this great deal, to help people save some money and give back to their communities this season.”
Triad Goodwill improves the lives of individuals in the community through education, training, and employment. Our programs help people overcome the barriers that separate them from gainful, long-term employment.
Men’s and women’s donated denim jeans begin at $5.99ea and children’s jeans start at $2.99ea. All donated, denim jeans will be part of the sale. Jeans at the Triad Goodwill Outlet Store (1235 S. Eugene St. Greensboro) or marked as new goods or white-ticket jeans will not be included in the sale. Sale begins Friday, August 5 at 10:00 a.m. and ends at the close of business on Tuesday, August 9.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.), a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training, and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 2,518 people in the community and helped place 449 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.