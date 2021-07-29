Triad Goodwill Promotes Director of Marketing to Vice President of Marketing
GREENSBORO, NC – Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is excited to announce the promotion of Teresa Smith, Director of Marketing, to Vice President of Marketing, effective Monday, July 4 2021. Smith has been with Triad Goodwill since October 2018. In her new role, Smith will direct the duties of development, community relations, marketing, advertising, and volunteer functions for the organization. She will also continue to oversee the Marketing department, serve on the Senior Leadership Team (SLT), and act as Triad Goodwill’s primary spokesperson to the media.
“Teresa joined our organization with a tremendous amount of marketing and advertising experience from various industries. Her varied expertise, knowledge, and insight has made her an effective and influential leader within our organization,” explains Celeste MacMurdo, executive vice president of operations. “We have enjoyed watching her hone our marketing department over the years and enhance the overall vision and messaging for our organization. We look forward to seeing where her direction and vision takes us next.”
Prior to joining Triad Goodwill, Smith served as Sr. Marketing Operations Department Manager at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company for 22-years. After retiring from RJ Reynolds, she worked as Marketing Manager at Golding Farms Foods and in Marketing/Customer Service at Charter Medical, Ltd.
In her free-time, Smith enjoys spending time with her family and friends, finding great deals at her favorite stores (including Triad Goodwill), and sharing her optimism with all she meets.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.), a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill provided 20,868 services, served 7,249 people in the community and helped place 1,022 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission of Improving Lives and Enriching Communities Through the Power of Work.
